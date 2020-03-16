StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuel developer Quadrise Fuels International said a pilot project to test its product in Morocco had been delayed due to the spreading coronavirus.
Qudrise Fuels said the related client was now restricting site access for external contractors.
'No revised trial schedule has yet been indicated and further announcements in relation to the situation in Morocco and the revised trial schedule, will be made, as appropriate in due course,' the company said.
All of the equipment required for the trial was now in Morocco, including fuel produced by Quadrise, enabling the trial to commence as soon as the site could again be accessed, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: