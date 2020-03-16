StockMarketWire.com - Holders Technology reported a fall in profit as revenue slipped on lower revenue in its PCB division in Germany weighed on profit.
For the year ended 30 November 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £150K from £177K on-year as revenue slipped to £12.2k from 12.6k on-year.
'Market conditions for the PCB division in Germany remained difficult which resulted in reduced revenue and profitability for the division,' the company said.
LCS revenues rose to £3.5m from £3.1m, while the PCB divisions had revenue of £8.6m, down from £9.4m.
'The outlook for 2020 is in many ways the same as 2019. Our LCS divisions are well placed to deliver further improvements, whilst improvement in results from the German PCB operations is heavily dependent on recovery in the German automotive sector and wider economy,' the company said.
At 9:59am: [LON:HDT] Holders Technology PLC share price was -5p at 34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
