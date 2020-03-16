StockMarketWire.com - London Stock Exchange said US foreign investment regulators had cleared its planned acquisition of financial information group Refinitiv for $27bn including debt.
The deal had been approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, which had determined that it raised no national security concerns.
London Stock Exchange said it continued to make progress in relation to remaining antitrust and regulatory clearances.
'We remain committed to closing the transaction during the second half of 2020,' it said.
At 1:07pm: [LON:LSE] London Stock Exchange Group PLC share price was -922p at 5872p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: