StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital provider Duke Royalty said it had made a follow-on investment of £1m into existing royalty partner Lynx Equity UK.
The funds would be used by Lynx Equity UK to acquire Danish manufacturer Arkas, as agreed in February.
Duke said its investment in Lynx Equity UK had now increased to £13m and that it was now entitled to higher distributions of £1.7m, beginning in April, representing a pro forma cash yield of 13.0% on total invested capital.
'This latest deal increases our royalty income and further diversifies our portfolio, but most importantly, it improves the royalty coverage ratio for the portfolio,' chief executive Neil Johnson said.
At 1:48pm: [LON:DUKE] Duke Royalty Limited share price was -4.3p at 31.5p
