StockMarketWire.com - Payments company PCI-PAL said it had won a minimum two-year contract from a 'major UK government agency' with an annual value of £0.57m.

The contract, to provide its PCI Pal Agent Assist solution, included an option for the customer to extend for a further two years.

The first year's licencing would be invoiced when agreed delivery milestones were met, expected to be in the first half of 2021.




