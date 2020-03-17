StockMarketWire.com - Payments company PCI-PAL said it had won a minimum two-year contract from a 'major UK government agency' with an annual value of £0.57m.
The contract, to provide its PCI Pal Agent Assist solution, included an option for the customer to extend for a further two years.
The first year's licencing would be invoiced when agreed delivery milestones were met, expected to be in the first half of 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: