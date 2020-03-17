StockMarketWire.com - Insurer Aviva said it was 'too early' to quantify the impact of the COVID-19 virus on its performance, but said it remained 'well capitalised.'
'Based on the closing market position on 13 March 2020, our solvency cover ratio is estimated at approximately 175%, Aviva said. But the 'estimate does not allow for any increase in insurance claims or changes in experience or assumptions that may arise from Covid-19,' it added.
At 8:26am: [LON:AV.] Aviva PLC share price was -1.95p at 249.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: