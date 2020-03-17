StockMarketWire.com - Dechra Pharmaceuticals said it had agreed terms to acquire the global rights to the cat weight loss treatment portfolio from Kindred Biosciences for $43m and a royalty on future sales.
Mirataz was the first and only FDA and EMA approved transdermal medication for the management of weight loss in cats, a major problem encountered by veterinarians and owners when treating other underlying medical conditions, the company said.
For the year ended 31 December, the reported revenues for Mirataz were $4.1 m. The product was currently only marketed in the USA, and had yet to reach maturity the company added.
'The product is an incredibly good fit with Dechra's portfolio as many of the diseases that our current products treat can lead to weight loss in cats,' Dechra said. 'The addition of Mirataz will allow us to offer a solution for veterinarians to manage unintended weight loss in cats and offer the best option for the pet whilst treating the underlying cause.'
At 8:59am: [LON:DPH] Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC share price was -19p at 2149p
