StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Galliford Try said its building business had secured contracts worth £65m and a major framework place in the education sector.
The business signed a £38m contract with Northumberland County Council to build a new education campus in Hexham for the Hadrian Learning Trust, the company said. In the West Midlands, the business had signed a £27m contract with University of Birmingham to build The University of Birmingham: The Exchange at 3 Centenary Square, in the heart of the city.
As well as the two contracts, Galliford Try secured a place on the University of Birmingham's Main Contractor Construction Framework in the £2.5m-to-£10m and £10m-plus lots, the company added.
At 9:01am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try Holdings PLC share price was -6.08p at 111.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
