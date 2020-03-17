StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter Investment said its Accredited Surety and Casualty unit had entered into a new program underwriting relationship with trucking-focused Brazos Specialty Risk.
Accredited would become an issuing carrier on behalf of Brazos and its long-haul trucking insurance programs, though for commercial liability only.
It would initially provide coverage in Brazos' top states, which include California, Texas, Illinois, Florida and Georgia, and was expected to be fully functional in 40 states by the end of 2020.
At 9:07am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was 0p at 126.5p
