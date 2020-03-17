StockMarketWire.com - Iron deficiency focused Shield Therapeutics said it had initiated an independent review of a clinical trial after it was forced to clarify the results.
The company conceded that an announcement it made earlier this month about the trial should have 'made it clear that the study did not achieve non-inferiority' in certain analyses.
The review in to the trial's datasets was being overseen by a non-executive director.
Shield said the update had no impact on existing marketing authorisations in the EU, US and Switzerland, nor on any approved prescribing information.
At 9:17am: [LON:STX] Shield Therapeutics PLC share price was -45p at 53p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
