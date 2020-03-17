StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Nu-Oil and Gas said it was in talks with potential reverse takeover targets in the environmental industry.
'The company is evaluating potential reverse takeover targets across all sectors and not solely in oil and gas,' Nu-Oil and Gas said.
'The company has particularly focused its efforts on the environmental industries sector and is pleased to confirm that it is in discussions with several potential targets.'
'The company is confident in its ability to close a reverse takeover transaction in this particular sector and believes that it would provide an opportunity for diversification of risk away from the hydrocarbons sector, which continues to be severely depressed.'
At 9:42am: [LON:NUOG] Nuoil And Gas Plc share price was -0.01p at 0.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
