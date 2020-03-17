StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Horizonte Minerals said it continued to work on its various workstreams and advance the development of its Araguaia ferronickel project despite the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.
'While it would be inconsiderate to describe the situation as "business as usual," we continue to work on the various workstreams required to achieve our stated goals, including advancing Araguaia to the "construction-ready" phase and progressing the financing process,' the company said.
'Horizonte remains well funded to achieve its business goals and has the financial stability to see out this challenging macro event,' it added. At 9:48am: [LON:HZM] Horizonte Minerals PLC share price was +0.03p at 1.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
