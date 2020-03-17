StockMarketWire.com - Arricano Real Estate said four of its five shopping centres in Ukraine had been closed as part of the government's move to combat the novel coronavirus.
The hypermarkets and pharmacies located within the centres would continue to operate.
'It is too early to quantify the potential impact on our financial performance as there are too many unknowns in relation to Covid-19,' chief executive Ganna Chubotina said.
'So at this time, we remain focused on supporting our customers, our tenants and our colleagues.'
'We are working together so that we all emerge from this global challenge financially stable and well placed to recommence business as normal.'
At 1:24pm: [LON:ARO] Arricano Real Estate Plc share price was 0p at 0.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
