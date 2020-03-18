StockMarketWire.com - Africa and Middle East focused payments company Network International said it wasn't yet able to assess the impact on its business from measures taken by Jordan to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The measures, to be implemented from 18 March for two weeks, included a suspension of working hours for all public and private sector employees.
However, exceptions were given for those in certain vital roles, which included Network International as the operator of the local payment switch.
The government also moved to prevent gatherings of more than 10 people and the suspend mass transportation.
It had also asked people to self-isolate in their homes, except for serious or urgent cases of COVID-19 infection.
'Jordan is Network International's second largest market, contributing 9% of revenue in 2019 and one of two markets where we are a direct merchant acquirer,' the company said.
'Network International is not able to currently assess the extent to which these measures will impact its trading and financial performance in Jordan.'
'The company will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide further updates when appropriate.' At 8:02am: [LON:NETW] Network International Holdings PLC share price was -19.75p at 343.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
