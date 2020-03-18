StockMarketWire.com - Tech company Accesso Technology swung to a loss as revenue missed guidance and costs from its acquisitions of The Experience Engine and Ingresso weighed on performance.
The company also said it would cost cuts to offset the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, it reported a pre-tax loss of $57.6m, compared with a profit of $4.2m on-year as revenue fell to $117.2m from $118.7m.
Revenue guidance was missed due to 'lower than anticipated new customer wins and a reduction in non-repeatable revenue recognized in the year,' the company said.
Repeatable revenues grew 10.8% to $95.5m.
The loss was also attributed to a non-cash asset impairment charge of $53.6m against the carrying value of goodwill, acquired intangibles and development costs related to the 2017 acquisitions of The Experience Engine and Ingresso.
Beginning mid-March, COVID-19 is now significantly impacting guest visitation across the majority of our customers and therefore accesso's transactional based revenue,' the company said.
'The group has undertaken immediate cost savings measures including mandatory salary reductions across all US staff and voluntary salary reductions for non-US based staff, elimination of discretionary expenses and suspension of the company's matching contribution to the 401K program for US based staff,' it added. The objective of these measures is to offset the anticipated revenue shortfall through May 2020.'
The measures would be extended and further action taken if the spread of COVID-19 continued into the European and North American summers, the company said.
