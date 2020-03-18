StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm S4 Capital posted a full-year loss, owing to one-off costs associated with an acquisitions spree.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to ₤9.2m, compared to losses of ₤9.1m on-year.
Acquisitions helped revenue jump to £215.1m, up from £54.8m, while gross profit climbed to £171.3m, up from £37.2m.
S4 Capital, which was recently founded by former WPP head Martin Sorrell, said it had made a 'good start' to 2020, with January gross profit up over 30%.
The company said it was not seeing any material impact from coronavirus and would update the market appropriately.
'Our first full financial year was outstandingly successful,' said Sorrell, S4 Capital's executive chairman.
'We grew our top line and bottom line at industry leading rates.'
At 8:54am: [LON:SFOR] S4 Capital Plc Ord 25p share price was +8.5p at 136p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
