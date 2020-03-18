StockMarketWire.com - Security services provider Westminster said a cancellation of flights would have an negative impact on its West African airport operations, though the pain would be offset by sales of its fever detection equipment.
Fever detection equipment sales were now approaching $1m, the company said.
'We believe therefore that our business model puts us in a stronger position than many companies being affected by this crisis and we expect our increase in product sales due to the COVID-19 crisis to offset any potential reduction in revenues from our aviation security business,' it added.
'An overriding priority of course is to keep our people safe and to continue to provide a valuable service to our customers.'
At 9:39am: [LON:WSG] Westminster Group PLC share price was +0.75p at 6.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
