StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare software and services group Emis reported a fall in profit as lower margins offset higher revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £27m from £28m as revenue rose 7% to £159.5m on-year.
Margins fell to 23.1% from 25.4%.
'Results in line with expectations, with growth in both revenue and adjusted operating profit maintained at similar levels to the half year along with further strategic progress,' the company said.
The company raised its annual dividend by 10% to 31.2p
'EMIS group has a robust business model, with 78% recurring revenue and a strong balance sheet, and is well positioned to weather the short-term market uncertainties created by coronavirus,' the company said.
At 9:55am: [LON:EMIS] Emis Group PLC share price was -47.5p at 782.5p
