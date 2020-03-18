StockMarketWire.com - Kettle safety control manufacturer Strix notched a 3.4% rise in annual profit, as it grew sales in the Chinese market and maintained its broader market share.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £30.2m, up from £29.2m on-year.
Revenue rose 3.3% to 96.9m and adjusted pre-tax profit climbed 9.9% to £32.1m.
Strix declared a full-year dividend of 7.7p per share, up 10% on-year.
'Following on from our successful results in 2018, we are pleased to report another year of solid trading performance in 2019,' chief executive Mark Bartlett said.
'We continue to focus on our strategic priorities which has enabled us to retain our around 54% global market value share amidst a challenging geo-political climate.'
'We have been extremely proud of the response of our leaders to the unprecedented situation as a result of COVID-19, with minimal impact to date.'
'The group's manufacturing operations in China have recovered with an around 100% production capacity and operational supply chain which is sufficient to meet customer demand.'
'The group will continue to focus on a prudent allocation of capital and be vigilant about the broader implications of COVID-19 which will include daily monitoring of consumer and brand demand.'
'As a result, the group is working on several strategic initiatives, including new products and efficiency measures, to minimise the impact to full year forecasts.'
At 2:48pm: [LON:KETL] Strix Group PLC share price was +13.8p at 132p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: