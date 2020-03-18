StockMarketWire.com - Attractions group Live Company said subsidiary Brick Live International had formed an agreement with The Copyrights to produce a touring interactive experience based on the Paddington Bear brand.
Brick Live had been granted rights to produce and exhibit a themed trail of Paddington Bear building brick based models, which would tour the UK, Ireland and the Channels Islands,
The first tour was expected to launch later in 2020, with the agreement lasting for an initial period to the end of February 2023.
Brick Live would pay a royalty fee based on the revenues generated from the themed tour.
At 2:53pm: [LON:LVCG] Live Company Group Plc share price was +0.25p at 11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
