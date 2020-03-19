StockMarketWire.com - High-end fashion retailer Burberry warned that trading had 'deteriorated significantly' as comparable retail store sales had plunge between 40% and 50% over the last six weeks with around 40% of stores closed globally amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
As result of the reduced demand, the company said it expected its comparable retail store sales in the final weeks of the year to be down between 70% to 80%. 'As a result, we now expect Q4 2020 comparable retail store sales to be around -30%,' it added.
Significant escalation of governmental trading, travel and social restrictions in recent days had forced the retailer to shut 60% and around 85% of its stores across EMEIA and the Americas, taking the total to around 40% globally with additional closures expected over the coming days.
'We have significant financial headroom including liquidity of £0.9bn from £0.6bn cash balances (before lease obligations) and a £0.3bn revolving credit facility,'Burberry said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
