StockMarketWire.com - Pre-tax profit at retail giant Next was up 0.8% on last year, driven by better than expected full price sales in January.
According to its results for the year ending January 2020, Next brand full price sales were up 4%, and Brand total sales, including markdowns, increased 3.5%.
Online sales were the largest contributor to the boost, generating £2.15 billion in total sales. When compared to the year previous, this represents an 11.9% increase.
Retail sales, however, came under pressure during the period, falling 5.3% when compared to the previous year.
At 8:01am: [LON:NXT] Next PLC share price was +96p at 3946p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
