StockMarketWire.com - Statutory pre-tax profit at OneSavings bank rose 14% to £209.1m in 2019, while pre forma profit before tax rose 9%.
The net loan book grew 105%, reaching £18.4bn on a statutory basis, according to the company's preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019.
On a statutory basis, the cost to income ratio increased to 32%. On a pro forma underlying basis, the cost to income ratio remained excellent at 29%, due to strong income growth alongside continued focus on cost discipline and efficiency.
Net interest margin was 2.43% on a statutory basis and 2.66% on a pro forma underlying basis.
The company has proposed a recommended final dividend of 11.2 pence per share, giving a full year dividend of 16.1 pence per share.
It said that, together with the pre-Combination CCFS interim dividend of 4.3 pence per share, this is in line with its target dividend payout ratio.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: