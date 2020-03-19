StockMarketWire.com - Media company 4Print flagged supply chain disruptions across North America and the UK and warned of a =material slump in demand since the spread of COVID-19.
'A more pressing supply concern now is the spread of COVID-19 in North America and the UK and the resulting potential restrictions on the operations of our domestic suppliers,' the company said.
'From 10 March 2020 onwards, we have experienced a significant reduction in daily order flow. Over this short space of time, daily order counts have been very volatile, and have fallen materially to an average over the last three trading days of around 40% of the prior year,'it added.
'We are unable to predict how long this lower level of order activity will last, but clearly the effects of COVID-19 will impact revenue and profitability in the current financial year'
At 8:53am: [LON:FOUR] 4Imprint Group PLC share price was -357.5p at 1307.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
