StockMarketWire.com - UK-focused retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors, Safestyle UK, has reported an 8.4% rise in its revenue in 2019, to reach £126.2m.
In its final results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019, the company said it restored to profitability in the middle of 2019 following the implementation of a 'turnaround plan'.
Underlying gross profit at the end of the year stood at £31.9m, a 19.6% increase when compared to 2018.
The group said it has had a strong start to 2020, with both sales and profit ahead of the last year and the business well positioned for delivery of our forecast.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating significant uncertainty across the UK and international economy. The business said it is equipped to deal with the probable short-term adverse impact because of its improved net cash position, underpinned by a committed facility to October 2021 alongside a leaner cost base.
At 9:27am: [LON:SFE] Safestyle UK PLC share price was 0p at 21.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: