StockMarketWire.com - Software provider to the transport sector Tracsis said it expected parts of its business to be hurt by COVID-19.
The company said its rail division had resilience as it derived most of its income from highly recurring product sales.
However, it events business would be impacted by cancellations while its traffic data and passenger analytics activities would be disrupted by reduced road traffic and rail usage.
'Given that the situation is changing rapidly, at this point in time it is not possible to accurately quantify the impact on second-half trading and therefore full year expectations,' Tracsis said.
'Further updates will be provided in due course.'
'The group is a resilient business with substantial cash balances maintained and strong cash flow.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
