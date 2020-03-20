StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear and department store retailer Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, warned it would miss guidance as the Covid-19 outbreak caused 'significant' disruption including lowering customer footfall.
Frasers said it expected to would not achieve its previous guidance of 5-15% growth in earnings before, interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation.
The company also decided against providing guidance for the financial year 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
'Over the longer term, the board remains confident in focussing on the company's elevation strategy,' Frasers said.
At 8:34am: [LON:FRAS] Frasers Group PLC share price was -7.8p at 218.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
