FTSE 100
Jd Sports Fashion                        378.20      +18.41%
Easyjet                                  595.20      +17.35%
International Consolidated Airlines      221.35      +13.51%
Prudential                               853.40      +12.76%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   199.30      +12.31%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           2644.50      -11.82%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             118.80       -9.83%
Rentokil Initial                         372.00       -7.14%
M&G                                      117.15       -6.95%
Auto Trader Group                        401.70       -6.04%

FTSE 250
Future                                   780.00      +30.00%
Mitchells & Butlers                      130.00      +28.97%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      714.00      +27.61%
Tullow Oil                                11.04      +27.13%
Pets AT Home Group                       261.30      +25.14%
Provident Financial                      169.50      -28.63%
Wood Group (John)                        165.55      -21.17%
Drax Group                               141.20      -19.95%
Renishaw                                2420.00      -17.97%
Just Group                                50.18      -15.66%

AIM
Dart Group                               459.90      +50.39%
MediaZest                                  0.03      +42.86%
Hurricane Energy                          14.62      +39.50%
Kazera Global  Ord 1p                      0.21      +34.38%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.06      +33.33%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              597.50      -32.49%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.38      -29.49%
Nektan                                     0.85      -22.73%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        0.28      -21.43%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.04      -20.00%

