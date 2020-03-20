FTSE 100 Jd Sports Fashion 378.20 +18.41% Easyjet 595.20 +17.35% International Consolidated Airlines 221.35 +13.51% Prudential 853.40 +12.76% Standard Life Aberdeen 199.30 +12.31% Intercontinental Hotels Group 2644.50 -11.82% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 118.80 -9.83% Rentokil Initial 372.00 -7.14% M&G 117.15 -6.95% Auto Trader Group 401.70 -6.04% FTSE 250 Future 780.00 +30.00% Mitchells & Butlers 130.00 +28.97% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 714.00 +27.61% Tullow Oil 11.04 +27.13% Pets AT Home Group 261.30 +25.14% Provident Financial 169.50 -28.63% Wood Group (John) 165.55 -21.17% Drax Group 141.20 -19.95% Renishaw 2420.00 -17.97% Just Group 50.18 -15.66% FTSE 350 Future 780.00 +30.00% Mitchells & Butlers 130.00 +28.97% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 714.00 +27.61% Tullow Oil 11.04 +27.13% Pets AT Home Group 261.30 +25.14% Provident Financial 169.50 -28.63% Wood Group (John) 165.55 -21.17% Drax Group 141.20 -19.95% Renishaw 2420.00 -17.97% Just Group 50.18 -15.66% AIM Dart Group 459.90 +50.39% MediaZest 0.03 +42.86% Hurricane Energy 14.62 +39.50% Kazera Global Ord 1p 0.21 +34.38% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.06 +33.33% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 597.50 -32.49% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Nektan 0.85 -22.73% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 0.28 -21.43% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.04 -20.00% Overall Market Dart Group 459.90 +50.39% MediaZest 0.03 +42.86% Hurricane Energy 14.62 +39.50% Kazera Global Ord 1p 0.21 +34.38% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.06 +33.33% Arrow Global Group 82.20 -32.68% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 597.50 -32.49% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Provident Financial 169.50 -28.63% Aberdeen Diversified Income And Gro 70.50 -23.37%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -