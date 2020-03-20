StockMarketWire.com - Resolute Mining said it had executed documentation for a loan facility with a maximum limit of $300m.
The loan was provided by existing financiers BNP Paribas, Citibank, Investec and Nedbank plus new participants ING and Societe Generale.
The capital would refinance a $63m secured project loan facility provided by Taurus Funds Management for the initial construction of the Mako gold mine in Senegal.
It would also replace $195m of existing senior bank debt facilities.
Interest payable on its drawn balance was Libor plus a margin of 4.00%.
At 10:01am: [LON:RSG] share price was +3.28p at 40.97p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
