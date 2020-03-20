StockMarketWire.com - Specialist media Future said it continued to expect half-year results in line with its expectations despite the postponement of the larger events from March into the second half and the cancellation of a number of smaller events.
'Whilst we have seen declines in the travel outlets within the magazine portfolio we are seeing year-on-year growth in the grocers which is partly offsetting the impact of this and therefore, based on our visibility of our key metrics, we continue to expect trading to remain in line with our previous expectations,' the company said.
Future, however, it had implemented measures to protect profitability amid the increased volatility.
As at the end of the half year, we will have a cash balance of between £47m-to-£53m. We are hoping to complete the TI transaction in the coming few weeks, subject to the CMA agreement. At 10:04am: [LON:FUTR] Future PLC share price was +179.5p at 779.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
