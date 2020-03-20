StockMarketWire.com - Manchester & London Investment Trust posted a positive return in the first half that beat its benchmark.
The company's net asset value total return per share rose 3.4% in the six months through January.
The MSCI UK Investable Market Index fell 0.8% over the same time period.
The company declared an interim dividend of 7.00p per share, up 17% on-year.
At 2:04pm: [LON:MNL] Manchester London Investment Trust Public Limited Company share price was +5p at 493p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
