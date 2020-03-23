StockMarketWire.com - Ten pin bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment confirmed that it had closed all of its sites in compliance with the UK government's response to Covid-19.
The 'vast majority' of the company's staff would be 'furloughed', it said.
Ten Entertainment said it had a cash balance of £20.5m, a further overdraft facility of £2m and undrawn revolving credit facility funds of £2.8m.
'In addition, we are pleased that the generous and impactful set of measures that the government have now confirmed, such as rates relief and support with employee pay, will further strengthen our position,' the company said.
'We are currently reviewing the detail of these measures.'
'We are already in close discussions with our bank, landlords and key business partners, with whom we have worked for many years, and who are already demonstrating keen support.'
Trading in the first 11 weeks of 2020 had been strong and was expected to continue before the impact of the government measures, it said.
Sales for the 11 weeks to 15 March were up 12.7% on-year and 9.3% on a like-for-like basis.
The release of the company's results for 2019, which were in line with expectations, had been delayed for two weeks, in line with regulatory requests.
'It is hugely disappointing to be instructed to suspend operations forthwith, in our role to keep the nation's families entertained,' chief executive Nick Basing said.
'But we live in extraordinary times where the health of the nation always comes first.'
'We entirely support the government action and are also supremely grateful for their generous fiscal support in the interim.'
'Our business has been growing year on year for eight consecutive years. It is strongly supported with relatively very low levels of gearing and a conservative balance sheet.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
