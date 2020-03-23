StockMarketWire.com - Dual-listed Paris based company Novacyt said the US Food and Drug Administration had issued an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 test.

Hospitals and laboratories in the US would now be able to use the test for clinical diagnosis of the respiratory disease.

Novacyt said the test as available for immediate distribution into the US market.


At 9:15am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was +37.5p at 160p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com