StockMarketWire.com - Dual-listed Paris based company Novacyt said the US Food and Drug Administration had issued an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 test.
Hospitals and laboratories in the US would now be able to use the test for clinical diagnosis of the respiratory disease.
Novacyt said the test as available for immediate distribution into the US market.
At 9:15am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was +37.5p at 160p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: