StockMarketWire.com - Uranium stockpiler Yellow Cake said it was currently unaffected by Covid-19 both operationally and financially.
The company said the uranium price had remained resilient.
'As the world addresses the Covid-19 pandemic, we see minimal risk in the uranium demand arena as reactor operations are expected to continue at a high level supplying reliable base load electricity,' Yellow Cake said.
The company's estimated net asset value as at 20 March was £2.31 per share.
At 9:18am: [LON:YCA] Yellow Cake Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was +6p at 166p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
