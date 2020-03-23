StockMarketWire.com - Subtitle services provider Zoo Digital said it expected to post a rise in annual operating earnings, but said it was too early to tell how much Covid-19 would affect its performance in subsequent years.
Revenue for the year through March 2020 was seen rising around 4% on-year to about $30m, with revenue up 12% in the second half.
Earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation were seen climbing at least $2.2m, up from $0.4m.
'As we approach the start of the new financial year we are currently experiencing higher levels of interest in our cloud-based localisation services from major media companies,' Zoo Digital said.
'Given that the full impact of Covid-19 on our customers remains unclear, the board does not believe it is prudent to provide guidance on the potential full year outcome for the 2021 and 2022 financial years at this time.'
'Due to the robustness of Zoo's business model and the strength of its customer relationships, the board is confident of being well positioned for growth and remains confident in the long-term success of the business.'
At 9:25am: [LON:ZOO] Zoo Digital Group PLC share price was -3.5p at 35.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: