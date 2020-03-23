StockMarketWire.com - North Africa focused oil company SDX Energy said it had been forced to delay the planned publication of its annual results.
The decision was in line with a request by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority that companies observe a moratorium on the publication of results for at least two weeks, due to Covid-19.
At 9:37am: [LON:SDX] SDX Energy Inc. share price was 0p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
