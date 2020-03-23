StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group Uniphar said it had performed ahead of expectations in the year to date, with limited disruption to its business.
The company said it had seen a significant spike in demand across all of its three divisions in the last 20 days, as the government and wider healthcare sector respond to Covid-19.
Costs were likely to increase in line with rising demand, as the company invested in additional resources to manage significantly higher volumes.
'Due to reprioritisation of resources within hospitals and other healthcare facilities we are preparing for a possible delay in medical device revenue, if certain 'non-urgent' elective surgeries have to be postponed,' Uniphar said.
'The net impact of a three-month disruption, should it occur, could result in a reduction of 2020 EBITDA in the region of €5m.'
'We would, however, expect that this would be recovered in future periods as and when healthcare systems return to normal.'
Uniphar said it had strong capital structure in place with significant cash resources available.
At 31 December, it held a net cash of €26m, made up of €116m of cash and cash equivalents and €90m of bank debt.
It also had undrawn committed and uncommitted facilities of around €55m.
