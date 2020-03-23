StockMarketWire.com - Pub company Fuller, Smith & Turner said it expected a 'material reduction' in its performance after it was forced by the government to close its estate.
The company said it was too early to tell how badly the move would hurt its profits.
'Clearly the quantum of this will depend upon the duration of the temporary closure of the group's pubs and hotels and any subsequent measures imposed by the government,' it said.
Fuller, Smith & Turner said it was in a 'strong' financial position and had an 'excellent relationship' with banks.
The company said it was focused on protecting 5,000 staff jobs, while also suspending commercial rents for tenants.
'We thank the government for the measures it has taken, both for the business and our team members, which will provide some alleviation of the financial impact,' it added.
At 10:06am: [LON:FSTA] Fuller Smith Turner PLC share price was +5p at 665p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: