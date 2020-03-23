StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor International Public Partnerships said the operational performance of its assets continued as expected, even in the midst of the spreading coronavirus.
Covid-19 had to date had no impact on the company's cashflow from its investments, IPP said.
'Whilst the full consequences of the pandemic and its effects cannot yet be known, the company believes that its business model and diversified portfolio continues to offer a significant degree of protection to shareholders and is reassured by the operational performance of its assets to date,' it added.
At 1:41pm: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnerships LD share price was -4.6p at 132.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
