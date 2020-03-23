StockMarketWire.com - Antonio Horta-Osorio, Chief Executive Officer, has transferred in 428,254 shares in the company on the 20th March 2020 at a price of 32.49p. The Director now holds 21,869,191 shares.

NOTE: Release of Groups fixed share award. Net of shares withheld to meet tax liabilities etc.

