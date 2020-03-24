StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company Eddie Stobart said it had experienced an exceptional rise in volumes usually seen around Christmas, but suggested it was too early to draw conclusions about the impact on its financial performance.
The spreading coroanvirus has prompted many households and businesses to stock up on goods and become more reliant and delivery services.
'Like other key members of the supply chain, we are all experiencing exceptional volumes that we would typically see around Christmas,' Eddie Stobart said.
The company's financial year runs through November 2020.
