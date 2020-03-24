StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks made up some lost ground on Tuesday, jumping 3.8% in early trade, as governments around the world continued to pledge big stimulus measures to insulate their economies from the spreading coronavirus.
At 0822, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 188.97 points, or 3.8%, to 5,182.86.
Shoe and sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion climbed 3.4% to 377.8p, even as it shuttered all of its stores in the UK, US and Europe.
JD Sports said it would continue to accept online orders and that it had 'more than adequate' cash and debt resources to ride out the storm.
Mining company Rio Tinto advanced 5.2% to £32.62, despite announcing that it would halt and slow down operations in South Africa and Quebec, Canada, respectively, due to government moves to combat Covid-19.
Fellow miner Anglo American rose 5.1% to £11.4786 while announcing that it was reviewing its options in South Africa.
Home builder Redrow firmed 0.6% to 340.5p even as it joined a long list of companies deciding to cancel their dividends.
Redrow said it hadn't yet felt pain from Covid-29 but expected its sales rate to be 'seriously impaired' over the coming weeks.
Luxury handbag maker Mulberry added 3.8% to 138p, while warning it now expected to make a small loss in the second half of its financial year after closing its UK stores.
Miniature wargames retailer Games Workshop fell 0.7% to £42.624 after it also closed all of its stores, plus its headquarters, factory and warehouses.
Logistics company Eddie Stobart rallied 13% to 13.42p as it experienced an 'exceptional rise' in volumes usually seen around Christmas.
The company, however, suggested it was too early to draw conclusions about the impact on its financial performance.
Polling and data analytics company YouGov jumped 9.8% to 439p, having revealed a 27% rise in first-half adjusted profit.
YouGov said it hadn't yet been hurt by Covid-19 but was reviewing spending as a precaution.
Furniture and flooring retailer ScS gained 7.4% to 166.5p, as it touted the strength of its balance sheet, having closed its stores and distribution network.
Restaurant owner Tasty slumped 14% to 1.08p, on deciding to to cease offering all takeaway and delivery services, having already closed all of its restaurants.
Outdoor advertising company Ocean Outdoor slipped 3.7% to 5.25c, having warned its performance would fall short of previously published market expectations as the coronavirus shrinks demand for advertising.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
