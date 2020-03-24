StockMarketWire.com - The UK services purchasing managers' index slumped to a record low of 35.7 in March, down from 53.2 in February, according to an initial 'flash' reading from IHS Markit.
The market had been expecting a shallower fall to 45.0.
Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.0 in March, down from 51.7 in February, but ahead of expectations of a fall to 45.1.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
