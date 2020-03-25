StockMarketWire.com - Technical products and services group Diploma said it expected to report 'slightly' weaker-than-expected performance for the first half of the year amid the impact from Covid-19.
The company said it had been on track to meet its expectations, but experienced a deterioration in performance from the 16 March.
'The outbreak of Covid-19 has led to a rapid change in market conditions, affecting Diploma's trading from around 16 March 2020, particularly, until now, in Continental Europe where public mobility has been most restricted, and in sectors most affected by the crisis such as civil aerospace,' the company said.
Diploma had previously forecast first-half revenue to rise 11% on-year.
'This change in market conditions as a result of COVID-19 is now affecting trading in many of our businesses. However, it remains too early to assess the impact that this unfolding situation will have on trading for the full year,' it added.
The results for the six months ending 31 March 2020 were currently expected to be released on 11 May 2020.
