StockMarketWire.com - Professional cleaning product supplier McBride said it was seeing increased demand as communities looked to limit the spread of Covid-19, though the benefit to its business was being offset by supply challenges.
The company said order levels had risen since early March for products such as bleach, anti-bacterial and disinfecting sprays and certain dish and laundry cleaning products.
'At this stage, it is not clear to what extent this demand increase is due to additional end-user consumption or short-term consumer stockpiling,' McBride said.
The company's factories remained open and were operating at varying levels of production.
'Our ability to operate at full production is constrained by labour attendance, certain material supplies and, increasingly, distribution challenges for both inbound and outbound materials,' it said.
'At this time excess demand levels are being met for the most part from a combination of inventory and choices of production priorities.'
'Revenue improvements in the short term are likely to be tempered by reduced factory efficiencies, although we expect to see some benefit from lower raw material input costs in the fourth quarter, dependent on activity levels and product mix.'
'We are actively limiting discretionary spend, postponing or cancelling capital projects and closely monitoring working capital levels.'
'At this time, and in light of the factors outlined above, we are unable to offer any update on guidance for the current financial year.'
At 8:43am: [LON:MCB] McBride PLC share price was +0.6p at 59.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: