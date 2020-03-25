StockMarketWire.com - Pawn broker Ramsdens confirmed it had closed all of its UK stories following the implementation of strict government measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Ramsdens reiterated that it had a strong balance sheet, including about £10m of cash and an undrawn £10m revolving credit facility
'The group welcomes the support measures for businesses outlined by the UK government so far,' it said.
Chief executive Peter Kenyon said the company's jewellery website would remain active.
At 9:28am: [LON:RFX] Ramsdens Holdings Plc share price was +2.5p at 92.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: