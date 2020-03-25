StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1100.25      +32.88%
Whitbread                               2994.50      +25.14%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1337.60      +18.64%
Bhp Group                               1288.20      +16.49%
Aveva Group                             3564.00      +16.47%
Rentokil Initial                         311.35      -15.94%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2141.00       -4.42%
Johnson Matthey                         1827.50       -4.02%
Melrose Industries                        99.37       -3.85%
Land Securities Group                    590.30       -3.67%

FTSE 250
Sig                                       32.33      +71.97%
Restaurant Group                          36.80      +59.86%
Cineworld Group                           63.52      +56.45%
Marston's                                 46.34      +49.77%
National Express Group                   165.30      +48.25%
Ferrexpo                                 115.38       -6.50%
Countryside Properties                   272.00       -6.46%
Cairn Energy                              83.68       -6.24%
Senior                                    74.25       -5.23%
Vistry Group                             592.25       -4.32%

FTSE 350
Ferrexpo                                 115.38       -6.50%
Countryside Properties                   272.00       -6.46%
Cairn Energy                              83.68       -6.24%
Senior                                    74.25       -5.23%

AIM
Genedrive                                 32.00     +255.56%
Echo Energy                                0.57     +109.09%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.20      +53.85%
ReNeuron Group                           110.00      +45.70%
Gfinity                                    1.35      +42.11%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -22.22%
Hardide                                   17.50      -22.22%
Fastjet                                    0.12      -13.79%
Time Out Group Hc                         38.00      -13.64%
Tlou Energy Limited                        1.60      -13.51%

Overall Market
Ted Baker                                123.65      -22.72%
Hardide                                   17.50      -22.22%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -22.22%
Biffa                                    190.10      -16.62%
