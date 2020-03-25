FTSE 100 Carnival 1100.25 +32.88% Whitbread 2994.50 +25.14% Royal Dutch Shell 1337.60 +18.64% Bhp Group 1288.20 +16.49% Aveva Group 3564.00 +16.47% Rentokil Initial 311.35 -15.94% Smurfit Kappa Group 2141.00 -4.42% Johnson Matthey 1827.50 -4.02% Melrose Industries 99.37 -3.85% Land Securities Group 590.30 -3.67% FTSE 250 Sig 32.33 +71.97% Restaurant Group 36.80 +59.86% Cineworld Group 63.52 +56.45% Marston's 46.34 +49.77% National Express Group 165.30 +48.25% Ferrexpo 115.38 -6.50% Countryside Properties 272.00 -6.46% Cairn Energy 83.68 -6.24% Senior 74.25 -5.23% Vistry Group 592.25 -4.32% FTSE 350 Sig 32.33 +71.97% Restaurant Group 36.80 +59.86% Cineworld Group 63.52 +56.45% Marston's 46.34 +49.77% National Express Group 165.30 +48.25% Rentokil Initial 311.35 -15.94% Ferrexpo 115.38 -6.50% Countryside Properties 272.00 -6.46% Cairn Energy 83.68 -6.24% Senior 74.25 -5.23% AIM Genedrive 32.00 +255.56% Echo Energy 0.57 +109.09% Firestone Diamonds 0.20 +53.85% ReNeuron Group 110.00 +45.70% Gfinity 1.35 +42.11% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Fastjet 0.12 -13.79% Time Out Group Hc 38.00 -13.64% Tlou Energy Limited 1.60 -13.51% Overall Market Genedrive 32.00 +255.56% Echo Energy 0.57 +109.09% Sig 32.33 +71.97% Restaurant Group 36.80 +59.86% Cineworld Group 63.52 +56.45% Ted Baker 123.65 -22.72% Hardide 17.50 -22.22% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -22.22% Biffa 190.10 -16.62% Rentokil Initial 311.35 -15.94%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
