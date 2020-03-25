StockMarketWire.com - Budget hotel chain EasyHotel said all of its owned hotels had been closed, including sites in the UK, France and Spain, following the introduction of strict government Covid-19 containment measures.

Measures being taken to protect cash flow included cutting capital expenditure and non-essential operating costs.

Cash flows were expected to benefit from UK government moves to support local businesses, including support to business rates and a job retention scheme, the company said.

Trading for the year through September was expected to be substantially behind the company's expectations.

Easyhotel said it had a 'robust' balance sheet, backed by a significant freehold and long leasehold estate.

The company had also recently announced equity fundraising of £11m, due to complete on 26 March.


At 1:21pm: [LON:EZH] Easyhotel Plc share price was 0p at 57.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com