StockMarketWire.com - Veterinary pharmaceutical group Animalcare said it had deferred the payment of a final dividend and would review the decision later in the year, due to the Covid-19 crisis.
'Despite the macro uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the group has been trading in line with market expectations since the start of the financial year,' it said.
'However, feedback from our customers and supply chain partners indicates that some level of disruption to our operations is unavoidable.'
Many veterinary practices in the company's core markets that treat companion animals were now handling emergency cases only.
The production animal sector, which accounted for around 25% of the company's revenues, appeared to be less affected.
At 2:30pm: [LON:ANCR] Animalcare Group PLC share price was 0p at 152.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
