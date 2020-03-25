StockMarketWire.com - House builder Barratt Developments cancelled its interim dividend, while warning that the Covid-19 crisis would have a significant impact on both construction output and reservations.
The company had planned to pay an interim dividend for the year through June of 9.8p per share.
It had also suspending all land buying activity, ceased all recruitment activity and postponed all non-essential capital expenditure.
'Given the ongoing uncertainty, we are unable to quantify the impact of Covid-19 on our financial and trading performance at this stage,' Barratt said.
'Accordingly the group is suspending all existing financial guidance.'
'The business is facing this challenge from a position of strength, with a robust balance sheet, a highly skilled workforce and an experienced board.'
At 2:51pm: [LON:BDEV] Barratt Developments PLC share price was +9.1p at 418.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
